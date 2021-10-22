Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) & HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Financial Contrast

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Playtika and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82 HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Playtika currently has a consensus target price of $37.45, indicating a potential upside of 30.14%. Given Playtika’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika N/A N/A N/A HIVE Blockchain Technologies 61.48% 57.26% 44.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Playtika shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Playtika and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion 4.97 $92.10 million $0.24 119.92 HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 21.69 $42.54 million $0.12 31.33

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Blockchain Technologies. HIVE Blockchain Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Playtika beats HIVE Blockchain Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

