Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,557,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,100 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.34% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $45,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 133,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 82.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 100,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 86.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 81,497 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

PLRX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

