Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.04). Plug Power reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $6,167,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Plug Power by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Plug Power by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.70. 16,418,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,548,125. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

