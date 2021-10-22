PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.49% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 707,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after purchasing an additional 492,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 263,491 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 423,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PMVP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Leila Alland sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $152,192.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 373,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,111 over the last three months. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $23.16 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.