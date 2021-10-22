PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.24. 5,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 278,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 11,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $347,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

