PNM Resources (PNM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.270-$2.370 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.27-2.37 EPS.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PNM Resources stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

