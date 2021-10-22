POA Market Cap Hits $11.21 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, POA has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $11.21 million and approximately $651,851.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 292,812,893 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
