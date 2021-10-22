Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $818.67

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 818.67 ($10.70) and traded as low as GBX 815 ($10.65). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 828 ($10.82), with a volume of 63,947 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 841.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 818.67. The company has a market capitalization of £828.94 million and a PE ratio of 12.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Andrew Ross purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.07) per share, with a total value of £115,650 ($151,097.47).

