Polar (POLARV3) Market Capitalization Hits $348,952.85

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Polar has a total market cap of $348,952.85 and approximately $4,454.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polar has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Polar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00071710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00074153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00108686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,943.47 or 1.00540072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.21 or 0.06500265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00022490 BTC.

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

