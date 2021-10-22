Polis One Day Trading Volume Hits $293.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $293.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

