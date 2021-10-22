Polkadex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.85 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, Polkadex has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $54.97 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.32 or 0.00027414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00072368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00072034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00102322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,371.85 or 1.00278487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,091.40 or 0.06474165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022203 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

