Polkalokr Market Cap Hits $1.72 Million (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for $0.0982 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $135,663.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,472,404 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkalokr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkalokr using one of the exchanges listed above.

