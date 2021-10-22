Polker Market Capitalization Tops $9.11 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Polker has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and $3.57 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polker has traded 82% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00071971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00108129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,852.95 or 1.00043108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.10 or 0.06507167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00022376 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,360,134 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

