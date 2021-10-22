PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.19. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 75,242 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $315.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.54.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PolyMet Mining by 93,663.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the second quarter valued at $835,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the second quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $768,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

