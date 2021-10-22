PolySwarm Price Reaches $0.0110 on Major Exchanges (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 13% against the dollar. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $16.98 million and $9,656.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00047149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.27 or 0.00212520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00104642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010989 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.