Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Increased to $540.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.67.

POOL traded up $11.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $510.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,202. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $469.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.93. Pool has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pool by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Pool by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

