Portland General Electric (POR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Portland General Electric to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Portland General Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $48.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

POR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Torgerson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Portland General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Portland General Electric worth $16,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

