Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638,443 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.38% of Postal Realty Trust worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 60,123 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 182,708 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.00%.

PSTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

