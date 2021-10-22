Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39,569.00

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.34 or 0.00005515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $668,299.14 and approximately $39,569.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00071560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00073188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.00108023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,563.34 or 0.99908352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.95 or 0.06489640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00022345 BTC.

About Power Index Pool Token

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

