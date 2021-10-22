PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $185.00 at Barclays

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target upped by Barclays from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

PPG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $123.52 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $94,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after buying an additional 265,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $41,424,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

