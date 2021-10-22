PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PPL by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

