Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.63.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down C$1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$55.21. 137,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.91. The stock has a market cap of C$734.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$17.00 and a 12-month high of C$62.26.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The firm had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.50 million.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

