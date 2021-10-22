Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at National Bankshares

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.63.

TSE:PD traded down C$1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$55.21. 137,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.91. The company has a market cap of C$734.51 million and a PE ratio of -4.16. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$17.00 and a 12-month high of C$62.26.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The company had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.50 million.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

