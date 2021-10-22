Primas (PST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.99 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Primas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primas has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.30 or 0.00313922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

