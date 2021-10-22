Primecoin Price Tops $0.12 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,179,094 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

