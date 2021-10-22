Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC) Stock Price Up 0%

Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.29 and last traded at $47.29. Approximately 1,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 64,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92.

