ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $269.99 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post $269.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.30 million and the highest is $311.39 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $213.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $917.20 million to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.35 million to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $258.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE:PRA opened at $23.14 on Friday. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 7.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth $42,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.