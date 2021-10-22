Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $489,304.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $486,222.10.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $474,560.10.
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $461,898.50.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $513,377.90.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $430,161.20.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,228. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.27 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $1,353,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $1,571,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 23.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 234.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $1,333,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
