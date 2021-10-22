Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $489,304.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $486,222.10.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $474,560.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $461,898.50.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $513,377.90.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $430,161.20.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,228. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.27 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $1,353,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $1,571,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 23.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 234.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $1,333,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

