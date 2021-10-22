Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Prologis reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $144.94 on Friday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $145.95. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average of $124.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

