Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.060-$4.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD opened at $144.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $145.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.09.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.