Props Token Achieves Market Cap of $5.50 Million (PROPS)

Props Token (CURRENCY:PROPS) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Props Token has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $1.48 million worth of Props Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Props Token has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Props Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Props Token Coin Profile

Props Token (CRYPTO:PROPS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. Props Token’s total supply is 696,228,919 coins and its circulating supply is 366,573,140 coins. The Reddit community for Props Token is https://reddit.com/r/PROPSProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Props Token’s official Twitter account is @PROPSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Props Token is www.propsproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PROPS is a decentralized digital media network that rewards its users, content creators and developers, based on their contribution to the growth of the network. The PROPS token is a ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain and is to be used in their platform as a payment method. “

Props Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Props Token directly using US dollars.

