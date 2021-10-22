ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) Shares Down 1.1%

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.49 and last traded at $61.23. Approximately 2,483,650 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $61.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74.

