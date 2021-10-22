Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

PB opened at $75.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.03. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 32,619.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,610 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,372,000 after acquiring an additional 491,612 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,007,000 after acquiring an additional 472,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,162,000 after acquiring an additional 405,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 554,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after buying an additional 333,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

