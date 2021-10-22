Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Karin L. Walker Sells 23,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ PRTA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 68,333.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Prothena
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
