Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Karin L. Walker Sells 23,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PRTA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 68,333.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

