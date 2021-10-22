Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report $3.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $5.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $61.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRVB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $699,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

