Provident Financial Services (PFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

NYSE PFS opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.05. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

PFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Provident Financial Services worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.