ProximaX (XPX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $121,891.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $121,891.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

