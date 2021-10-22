Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258,113 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $113.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

