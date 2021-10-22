Prudential PLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 27,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth $83,788,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth $416,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 55.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $235.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.49.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETSY. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,257 shares of company stock valued at $26,193,807. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

