Prudential PLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 399,276 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,558,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 498,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 119,300 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,049,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 171,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 104,993 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Wolfe Research lowered The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of WMB opened at $28.52 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

