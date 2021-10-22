Prudential PLC Invests $2.79 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,042 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

FCX stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

