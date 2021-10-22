Prudential PLC Invests $2.92 Million in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of AFL opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

