Prudential PLC Purchases 9,700 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,270,000 after acquiring an additional 61,731 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $37.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.