Prudential PLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 546.5% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $212.86 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $150.60 and a 12 month high of $212.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.34.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

