Prudential PLC Sells 10,528 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 471.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $279,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 222.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,442,000 after buying an additional 140,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $97.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a PE ratio of -269.86 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.12 and a 1 year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

