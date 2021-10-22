Prudential PLC Takes $2.69 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 76,626 shares of company stock valued at $12,760,201 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $175.53 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 89.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.97 and a 200-day moving average of $150.12.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.