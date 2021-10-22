Prudential PLC Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

Shares of LLY opened at $241.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $231.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.94.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $35,065,187.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.