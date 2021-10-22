Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.26

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.26 and traded as high as $8.27. Psychemedics shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 6,976 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 million, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Psychemedics during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

