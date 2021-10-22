Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.26

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.26 and traded as high as $8.27. Psychemedics shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 6,976 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 million, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.
Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%.
Psychemedics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMD)
Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.
