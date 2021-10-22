PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 96,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTKFF)

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. It operates in four divisions: Prescription Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. The company offers generic, branded, and licensed drugs, including Brainact, Cefspan, Mycoral, Cernevit, Cravit, Neuralgin, Broadced, Neurotam, Hemapo, and CPG that are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

