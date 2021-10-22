Public Index Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $61,619.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $61,619.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00072208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00073561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00107893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,832.48 or 1.00024580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.73 or 0.06468094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022337 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

